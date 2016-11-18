Today's Video Water, water, everywhere: A tool to predict floods

When was the last time you called a plumber to unclog your kitchen sink? This is a small-scale example of the big problem that Rice University researchers are attempting to solve. In some areas--China's Yellow River, for example--huge sediment loads can clog the flow of a river, thereby causing floods. The researchers have studied the Yellow River, a unique example of this type of flooding, to develop a tool that could help predict floods and protect civilians worldwide.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:05