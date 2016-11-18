Today's Video On-location for Astronomy on the Mall

In Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 2, from 6 to 11:00 p.m., visitors were given a free guided tour of the sky at the 8th annual astronomy festival on the National Mall. This free public stargazing was organized by Donald Lubowich, coordinator of astronomy outreach at Hofstra University. The Astronomy Festival on the National Mall (AFNM) featured solar, optical and radio telescope observations of the sun, moon, Jupiter and Saturn; hands-on activities, demonstrations, hand-outs, posters, banners and videos; a planetarium show with a portable blow-up dome; speakers from scientific and educational organizations; and a chance to mingle with astronomers. The National Science Foundation participated with astronomy cards, solar eclipse glasses, a solar telescope and lots of literature from the National Solar Observatory.

