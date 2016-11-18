Today's Video Women's History Month: Christine Miller is analyzing animal warfare

The seemingly peaceful atmosphere in an organic garden on the University of Florida campus belies the battles happening among many of its tiniest inhabitants--the insects. For entomologist Christine Miller, there are endless opportunities here to study how insects compete and even fight for a mate. With support from the National Science Foundation, Miller and her team are researching mate selection and animal weapons as a key to better understanding animal behavior, diversity and evolution. Understanding evolution is essential for figuring out solutions to modern problems such as antibiotic resistance, a major problem in medicine, and for understanding how life on the planet became so diverse and how it may change in the future.

