Today's Video Palau coral reefs have a global impact

Humans are adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels and deforestation. Through a process called ocean acidification, about a quarter to a third of this carbon dioxide is absorbed by the ocean, causing a decrease in the pH of ocean water. Ocean acidification slows coral reef growth, putting reefs in danger of being eroded away faster than they can grow.



Kathryn Shamberger of Texas A&M University is in the country of Palau studying coral reef growth at the ecosystem level to try to understand what is driving coral reef growth and how it is being affected by ocean acidification today and in the future.

Provided by Texas A&M

Runtime: 2:47