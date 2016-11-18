Today's Video Junk science: Sugary snacks are twice as distracting as healthy food

Pictures of cookies, pizza and ice cream distract people from work twice as much as seeing healthy food, concludes a new Johns Hopkins University study. The research also showed that after a few bites of candy, people found junk food no more compelling than kale. "We wanted to see if pictures of food, particularly high-fat, high-calorie food, would be a distraction for people engaged in a complicated task," said Howard E. Egeth, a professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. "So we showed them carrots and apples, and it slowed them down. We showed them bicycles and thumb tacks, and it slowed them down. But when we showed them ice cream sundaes and slices of pizza, these things slowed them down twice as much."

