Today's Video A new audio technology levels the playing field for visually impaired

The racing audio display, or RAD, is an audio-based interface that can easily be integrated into existing video games. It enables people who are visually impaired to play video games with the same speed and control as sighted players, with full 3-D graphics and complex, challenging racetracks. The audio-based interface, which a player can listen to using a standard pair of headphones, can be integrated by developers into almost any racing video game, making a popular genre of games equally accessible to people who are blind. Previous technology possessed a fundamental trade off between preserving a game's full complexity and its pace when making it blind-accessible.

Provided by Columbia University

Runtime: 3:57