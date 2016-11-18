Today's Video Science of the Winter Olympics: Science Friction

Curling has been in the Winter Olympics for four years now, but it still seems a little strange to most of us. John Shuster, the captain--or "skip"--of the U.S. Curling Team in Vancouver, explains this unusual sport and NSF-funded scientists Sam Colbeck, a retired scientist from the U.S. Army Cold Regions Lab, and physicist George Tuthill of Plymouth State University explain the friction that makes it all work.

Provided by the National Science Foundation & NBC Learn

Runtime: 4:59