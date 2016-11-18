Today's Video
Remote sensing of water trends yields insight into water quality and quantity
Researchers at Utah State University have used aerial imagery to gain insight into water trends. Their method utilized specialized models to estimate river discharge by matching simulated and observed river width. The research team hopes this approach will help give scientists a better view of what is happening to the quantity and quality of water in smaller river basins.
Provided by National Science Foundation/Utah State University
Runtime: 1:01