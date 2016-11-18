Today's Video
Cognitive and neural benefits of teaching spatial thinking
Spatial thinking is critical for success in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields and presents a barrier to increasing female participation in STEM. This behavioral and neuroimaging study investigates the effects of spatial education on the core spatial abilities and STEM-relevant spatial thinking of high school students. See more videos from the STEM for All 2017 Video Showcase.
