Pulling drinkable water out of dry air

Imagine a future in which every home has an appliance that pulls all the water the household needs out of the air, even in dry or desert climates, using only the power of the sun. That future may be around the corner with the demonstration this week of a water harvester that uses only ambient sunlight to pull liters of water out of the air each day in conditions as low as 20 percent humidity, a level common in arid areas. The solar-powered harvester was constructed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology using a special material--a metal-organic framework, or MOF--produced at the University of California-Berkeley.

Provided by University of California-Berkeley

Runtime: 3:00