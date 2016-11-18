Today's Video Understanding the gut microbiome

Larry Smarr, founder and director of the California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology, and University of California, San Diego, professor Rob Knight, discuss their research of the gut microbiome. The goal of their research is to help make the three P's of modern medicine -- precision, predictive and personalized -- a reality with the aid of advanced computers to create high-resolution mapping and simulations like never before. "The supercomputer is the absolutely critical technology that's needed for us to get these most basic understandings of the living planet," according to Smarr.

Provided by San Diego Supercomputer Center

Runtime: 1:51