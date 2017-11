Today's Video Tracking titanosaurs

National Science Foundation-funded paleontologists have identified a new species of titanosaurian dinosaur. This gigantic, long-necked sauropod lived 70 to 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. Named "shingopana," its fossil remains were previously recovered from rocks in southwestern Tanzania.

Provided by National Science Foundation/Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine

