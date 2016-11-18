Today's Video Cell migration

Cells move and migrate to new locations in the bodies of developing animals, an important step for the correct formation and function of organs. The research featured in this video uses a simple genetic model, the fruit fly, to investigate how cells move as organized groups within the animal. The overall goal of these studies is to identify fundamental mechanisms that keep cells together during cell movement, a poorly understood process. Results from these studies are expected to shed light on the way cells migrate to populate tissues and organs during animal development. This video is part of a series produced by students at Kansas State University.

Provided by student video producer Rayvin White/Kansas State University

Runtime: 4:08