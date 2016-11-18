Today's Video Key ingredient for new, sustainable asphalt--pig poop!

With support from the National Science Foundation, civil engineer Ellie Fini and a team at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have designed a sticky binder made from pig manure that can be used to make asphalt. At a cost of 56 cents per gallon to process, this new bioadhesive is a much less expensive binder than petroleum, and, so far, it's been standing up to rigorous testing.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:05