Today's Video Best of 2017: In shielding law enforcement, Kevlar origami is on target

Engineering professors funded by the National Science Foundation have designed a new barrier to better protect people in danger during a crisis situation. The origami-inspired, lightweight bulletproof shield could protect law enforcement from gunfire. Further, the barrier, developed at Brigham Young University, can be folded compactly when not in use, which makes it easier to put into action, according to the research team. It takes five seconds to unfold and could provide quick cover for officers by stopping bullets from a variety of handguns. The researchers also hope the device could protect school students or wounded people in an emergency.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 0:50