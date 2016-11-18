Today's Video Generation Robot

Robots are about to transform how we live. Decades of science and engineering research (and lab time) are behind it. The global market for robotics, long dominated by industrial uses, is beginning to see a shift toward new consumer and workplace applications as robots are increasingly used in homes, hospitals, on farms and even in space. The number of cooperative robots, or co-robots, that work beside and with humans will only grow in the coming years. Decades of fundamental science and engineering research--much of it funded by the federal government--spurred these advances and helped machines interpret their environment and humans’ instructions so that they may operate safely and reliably alongside people.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 4:43