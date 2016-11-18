Today's Video Flight of the hawkmoth could solve significant engineering challenges

It's difficult enough to see things in the dark, but what if you also had to hover in mid-air while tracking a flower moving in the wind? Georgia Tech researchers study the challenge that hummingbird-sized hawkmoths (Manduca sexta) must overcome while feeding on the nectar of their favorite flowers. Their findings could be useful to the designers of robots and flying vehicles of all kinds.

Provided by Georgia Tech

Runtime: 2:22