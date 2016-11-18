Today's Video Chicago Botanic Garden scientists discover an unusual new fossil plant

An international team of paleontologists from the United States, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia has discovered a new extinct species of plant from the Early Cretaceous that appears to be distantly related to living Ginkgo biloba. The new fossils, named Umaltolepis mongoliensis, were collected from ancient peat deposits at the Tevshiin Govi lignite mine in the steppes of central Mongolia. They are very abundant, superbly preserved and include fossil leaves and shoots as well as peculiar seed-bearing capsules.

